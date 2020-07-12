Apartment List
/
FL
/
deltona
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:33 PM

106 Apartments for rent in Deltona, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Deltona apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arbor Ridge
3220 Alling Court
3220 Alling Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1841 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,841 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
2225 Flamingo Avenue
2225 Flamingo Avenue, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1231 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
3295 Partridge Street
3295 Partridge Street, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1250 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
2280 FLORIDA DRIVE
2280 Florida Drive, Deltona, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
550 sqft
Cozy and charming apartment! One story, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Conveniently close parking!

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
590 BELLTOWER AVENUE
590 Belltower Avenue, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1064 sqft
Amazing rental opportunity in Deltona FL! 2 Beds, 2 Bathrooms ready to move in!

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA
1447 Edison Terrace, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2180 sqft
1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA Available 09/14/20 Deltona - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom -1,450.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
334 MAGUIRE STREET
334 Maguire Street, Deltona, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2088 sqft
Renovated 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 car garage complete with fence and porch. Huge house with split plan bedrooms, large fenced yard for other children. Literally 5 minutes to I-4.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
1109 PRESCOTT BOULEVARD
1109 Prescott Boulevard, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1774 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Deltona Lakes. Quiet neighborhood. This home is on the Greenbelt, View of the Theresa Lake.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
1491 Randolph St
1491 Randolph Street, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1225 sqft
OPEN FLOOR PLAN 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH - OPEN FLOOR PLAN 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH SPLIT PLAN WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ! Kitchen open ups to living room and dining room all with high ceilings! Eat in kitchen with Bay window! Has refrigerator and range and dishwasher

1 of 20

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
2327 Belen Drive
2327 Belen Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
2327 Belen - WOW! Attractive 3 bedroom home located in Deltona neighborhood.Home features updated fixtures & upgraded master bath, updated appliances in the kitchen, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove, and a built in microwave. 2 car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
1561 RANDOLPH STREET
1561 Randolph Street, Deltona, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1865 sqft
This beautiful well maintained 4 bedroom home is ready for new tenants. The home is set up with 2 Master bedrooms with 1 Master Bedroom on each floor. Large Great room on the first floor, Kitchen with eat in area, Tile floors throughout the home.

1 of 10

Last updated October 3 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
2759 KINGSDALE DRIVE
2759 Kingsdale Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1829 sqft
Welcome home! Sleek tile and plush carpet floors are found throughout. The kitchen features a breakfast bar/nook, updated appliances and rich wood cabinets.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Arbor Ridge
3143 WOOD ROSE WAY
3143 Wood Rose Way, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1870 sqft
Come & get it! Located just minutes to I-4 in Arbor Ridge with community pool and lawn care included.
Results within 1 mile of Deltona
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
23 Units Available
Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr, Orange City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located and convenient, these units are welcoming and new. Amenities include open floor plans, large closets, new kitchens and an on-site tanning bed and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
237 Units Available
Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle, DeLand, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1402 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Integra Dunes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Results within 5 miles of Deltona
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
30 Units Available
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$967
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1400 sqft
Close to I-4, SR-417, shopping at Seminole Towne Center, Bentley Elementary, Derby Park, Idyllwide Elementary, Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Garden, scenic walking trails. Pet-friendly apartments with dog park, private tanning salon, home cinema, poolside cabana, outdoor kitchen, 24-hour sports club.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
853 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1125 sqft
Proudly introducing Lake Monroe Apartments, a brand-new community set to change your expectations for luxury suburban living.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2535 River Landing Drive
2535 River Landing Drive, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1780 sqft
2535 River Landing Drive Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath with Bonus Room Gated Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL! RIVERVIEW TOWNHOMES!!! - Beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath with Bonus Room Gated Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL! Welcome home to the gated

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1400 FOREST DRIVE
1400 Forest Drive, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1302 sqft
"Open the Doors to Your Dreams" of finding a nice rental home in Sanford close to good Seminole County schools. And at an affordable rent amount. Home features being on a corner lot and a large fenced back yard. Come see it today.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Saint Josephs
277 BIG SPRING TERRACE
277 Big Spring Terrace, Sanford, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2136 sqft
A beautiful home with open floor plan having 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Master bedroom suite with walk-in closet is conveniently located on the first floor along with dining room, living room, kitchen, laundry room, half bath.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Debary Plantation
388 HINSDALE DRIVE
388 Hinsdale Drive, DeBary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1997 sqft
Beautiful rental in the heart of the Debary Golf and Country Club. This custom built unfurnished home by Waterford affords you lots of privacy.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1601 Forest Drive
1601 Forest Drive, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1567 sqft
FREE Application on www.NaplesPark.house (use all 000-00-000 for SS# if you wish). *Background check only ordered AFTER you are selected as a tenant by the owner.

1 of 25

Last updated May 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
175 ANCONA AVENUE
175 Ancona Avenue, DeBary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2112 sqft
River side community of Riviera Bella on the St Johns River. Wonderful community pool and clubhouse, This home is open and bright. When you enter the home there is a living room with tile floors to the right.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE
450 Alessandra Circle, Orange City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
940 sqft
Villa Grande on Saxon offers seniors the convenience and flexibility that can only be found in a rental community. Villa Grande on Saxon is a multi-million dollar, 11,000 square foot clubhouse.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Deltona, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Deltona apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDeltona 3 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with GarageDeltona Apartments with ParkingDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Apartments with Washer-DryerDeltona Dog Friendly ApartmentsDeltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College