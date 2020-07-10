/
apartments with washer dryer
51 Apartments for rent in Deltona, FL with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA
1447 Edison Terrace, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2180 sqft
1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA Available 09/14/20 Deltona - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom -1,450.
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
1109 PRESCOTT BOULEVARD
1109 Prescott Boulevard, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1774 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Deltona Lakes. Quiet neighborhood. This home is on the Greenbelt, View of the Theresa Lake.
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
1561 RANDOLPH STREET
1561 Randolph Street, Deltona, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1865 sqft
This beautiful well maintained 4 bedroom home is ready for new tenants. The home is set up with 2 Master bedrooms with 1 Master Bedroom on each floor. Large Great room on the first floor, Kitchen with eat in area, Tile floors throughout the home.
Results within 1 mile of Deltona
23 Units Available
Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr, Orange City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located and convenient, these units are welcoming and new. Amenities include open floor plans, large closets, new kitchens and an on-site tanning bed and fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Deltona
28 Units Available
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$967
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1400 sqft
Close to I-4, SR-417, shopping at Seminole Towne Center, Bentley Elementary, Derby Park, Idyllwide Elementary, Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Garden, scenic walking trails. Pet-friendly apartments with dog park, private tanning salon, home cinema, poolside cabana, outdoor kitchen, 24-hour sports club.
2 Units Available
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
853 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1125 sqft
Proudly introducing Lake Monroe Apartments, a brand-new community set to change your expectations for luxury suburban living.
1 Unit Available
Debary Plantation
472 Quail Hill Dr
472 Quail Hill Drive, DeBary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1905 sqft
472 Quail Hill Dr. Debary - Property Id: 127869 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127869 Property Id 127869 (RLNE5878662)
1 Unit Available
Saint Josephs
277 BIG SPRING TERRACE
277 Big Spring Terrace, Sanford, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2136 sqft
A beautiful home with open floor plan having 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Master bedroom suite with walk-in closet is conveniently located on the first floor along with dining room, living room, kitchen, laundry room, half bath.
1 Unit Available
Debary Plantation
388 HINSDALE DRIVE
388 Hinsdale Drive, DeBary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1997 sqft
Beautiful rental in the heart of the Debary Golf and Country Club. This custom built unfurnished home by Waterford affords you lots of privacy.
1 Unit Available
175 ANCONA AVENUE
175 Ancona Avenue, DeBary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2112 sqft
River side community of Riviera Bella on the St Johns River. Wonderful community pool and clubhouse, This home is open and bright. When you enter the home there is a living room with tile floors to the right.
1 Unit Available
450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE
450 Alessandra Circle, Orange City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
940 sqft
Villa Grande on Saxon offers seniors the convenience and flexibility that can only be found in a rental community. Villa Grande on Saxon is a multi-million dollar, 11,000 square foot clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
Lake Marie Estates
45 HYDRANGEA LANE
45 Hydrangea Lane, DeBary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
980 sqft
1/2 of a duplex with a one car garage. Walk to shopping and bus line. This 2 bedroom 2 full bath has an open Kitchen/dining and living room area. There are updated tile floors throughout. There is a Florida room off the back bedroom and garage.
Results within 10 miles of Deltona
9 Units Available
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Dogs are allowed and can be cared for at the exclusive grooming area. The grocery store is steps away. Nearby Interstate 4 provides a quick commute.
10 Units Available
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln, Lake Mary, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,405
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,787
1342 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours.
13 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1260 sqft
These units feature their own private balconies or patios, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, cookout area, tennis court and 24-hour gym. There's also shopping along nearby Route 417.
16 Units Available
Primera
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1081 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.
9 Units Available
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
911 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at Eden in Sanford. View photos, descriptions and more!
19 Units Available
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming community near Central Park area. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property. Pool, pool table, fire pit and garage access provided. Conference room and coffee bar on-site.
15 Units Available
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,026
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garage parking, trash valet. Easy access to I-4, 417, public transit, shopping and dining.
10 Units Available
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,221
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1296 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents elevator access, a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness studio. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and Energy Star appliances. Lake Jesup and Winter Springs Town Center are nearby.
15 Units Available
Savannah Park
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl, Sanford, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1037 sqft
Conveniently located near Interstate 4 with easy access to shopping and dining. Units have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, gym, tennis court and coffee bar. Concierge.
16 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
53 Units Available
Allure on Parkway
1400 Encore Pl, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,272
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1203 sqft
Welcome to Allure on Parkway, a new height of living designed for those seeking a lifestyle above the norm. Allure isn’t just another apartment community, it’s an experience beyond any that you’ve had before.
1 Unit Available
331 SILVER PINE DRIVE
331 Silver Pine Drive, Lake Mary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1712 sqft
Beautiful updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in well maintained Hills of Lake Mary subdivision. Enjoy the mature tree lined streets just minutes to Lake Mary Blvd, I-4 and 417. Home has a very spacious open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings.
