2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:17 PM
58 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Deltona, FL
1 Unit Available
190 Hickory Woods Court Unit 10D
190 Hickory Woods Ct, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
897 sqft
Two bedroom 2nd floor condo - Two bed, two bath second floor unit in the well-kept community of Edgewater Condominiums. This unit features an enclosed patio with no rear neighbors. The kitchen overlooks the living/dining combo.
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
2030 Keyes Lane
2030 Keyes Lane, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1241 sqft
2Bd 2Bth Single Level Single Family Rental home with Bonus Florida Room! Fenced in Back yard! Pets Ok ! - Location, Location, Location.
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
1110 Cobblestone Ave
1110 Cobblestone Avenue, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$999
950 sqft
1110 Cobblestone Ave Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Pet Friedly House in Great Deltona Neighborhood OPEN HOUSE FRI JUNE 19TH 4-5PM - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.
1 Unit Available
130 Jasmine Woods Ct #12A
130 Jasmine Woods Court, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
897 sqft
Two bedroom two bath condo in Deltona - Two bedroom two bath condo in Deltona Lakeside Condos. Available now. Close to I-4. Swimming pool and tennis court access. Walking distance to Publix, and other shopping.
1 Unit Available
190 Hickory Woods Ct., Unit 1A
190 Hickory Woods Court, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
897 sqft
2 bed 2 bath condo - This is a 2 bed/ 2 bath 1st floor condo.
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
2224 Howland Blvd
2224 Howland Boulevard, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1016 sqft
This spacious 2/1 is located in Deltona. It comes with a 1 car garage and a shed located in the back of the home. It has brand new tile flooring througout. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave.
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
721 Arlene
721 Arlene Drive, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Spacious and well distributed residence. Ample and illuminated living room. Formal Dining room. Very spacious kitchen with casual dine space. Access to garage from kitchen. Access to Florida room from dinning room.
29 Units Available
Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr, Orange City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1131 sqft
Centrally located and convenient, these units are welcoming and new. Amenities include open floor plans, large closets, new kitchens and an on-site tanning bed and fitness center.
229 Units Available
Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1234 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Integra Dunes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
22 Units Available
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1119 sqft
Close to I-4, SR-417, shopping at Seminole Towne Center, Bentley Elementary, Derby Park, Idyllwide Elementary, Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Garden, scenic walking trails. Pet-friendly apartments with dog park, private tanning salon, home cinema, poolside cabana, outdoor kitchen, 24-hour sports club.
Victoria Park
1 Unit Available
802 CARLYLE LANE
802 Carlyle Lane, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1550 sqft
Gorgeous updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in Victoria Park. Downstairs has a large den that could be used as a guest room.
Victoria Park
1 Unit Available
208 West Chancery Lane (PL)
208 West Chancery Lane, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1409 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!! 2 bedroom 2 bath cottage with a den/office and inside utility room located in Victoria Park! This home has a fenced in back yard, back porch and rear entry 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
731 FIRST STREET
731 1st Street, Orange City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1040 sqft
Orange City home on a dead end street. As you enter the home you see a large open living/dining room and kitchen. There are terrazzo floors through out. Ceiling fans in all rooms. There is a carport with a large storage/work shop room.
1 Unit Available
606 S PALMETTO AVENUE
606 Palmetto Avenue, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
912 sqft
Charming 2nd Floor Walk Up Apartment in Sanford's Historic District. Spacious 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment is Ready for You to Move In! Updated Kitchen and Bath.
Lake Marie Estates
1 Unit Available
45 HYDRANGEA LANE
45 Hydrangea Lane, DeBary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
980 sqft
1/2 of a duplex with a one car garage. Walk to shopping and bus line. This 2 bedroom 2 full bath has an open Kitchen/dining and living room area. There are updated tile floors throughout. There is a Florida room off the back bedroom and garage.
6 Units Available
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
862 sqft
At Canterbury Crossings in Lake Mary, FL, you will enjoy the home-like atmosphere of living with no one above or below you and you will appreciate the savings that come from our energy efficient double walled construction.
27 Units Available
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
1077 sqft
Pet-friendly, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garage parking, trash valet. Easy access to I-4, 417, public transit, shopping and dining.
Primera
17 Units Available
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
962 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.
8 Units Available
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1177 sqft
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Dogs are allowed and can be cared for at the exclusive grooming area. The grocery store is steps away. Nearby Interstate 4 provides a quick commute.
16 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
21 Units Available
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1079 sqft
Charming community near Central Park area. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property. Pool, pool table, fire pit and garage access provided. Conference room and coffee bar on-site.
17 Units Available
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way, Winter Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1143 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents elevator access, a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness studio. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and Energy Star appliances. Lake Jesup and Winter Springs Town Center are nearby.
12 Units Available
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1342 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours.
9 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1074 sqft
These units feature their own private balconies or patios, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, cookout area, tennis court and 24-hour gym. There's also shopping along nearby Route 417.
