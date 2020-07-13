/
pet friendly apartments
78 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Deltona, FL
Deltona Lakes
2225 Flamingo Avenue
2225 Flamingo Avenue, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1231 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Deltona Lakes
3295 Partridge Street
3295 Partridge Street, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1250 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Deltona Lakes
3218 Roland Dr.
3218 Roland Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
3218 Roland Dr. Available 08/03/20 REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN DELTONA - REMARKABLE HOME FOR RENT IN DELTONA 3218 ROLAND DRIVE DELTONA, FL 32738 Rent: $1,100/month 3 Bedrooms, 1.
Deltona Lakes
1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA
1447 Edison Terrace, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2180 sqft
1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA Available 09/14/20 Deltona - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom -1,450.
Deltona Lakes
1109 PRESCOTT BOULEVARD
1109 Prescott Boulevard, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1774 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Deltona Lakes. Quiet neighborhood. This home is on the Greenbelt, View of the Theresa Lake.
Deltona Lakes
648 E Normandy Blvd
648 East Normandy Boulevard, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1053 sqft
This spacious 2bed/1ba home has tile flooring throughout. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. Spacious living room area with separate laundry room and Washer/dryer hook-ups.
Deltona Lakes
2360 Timbercrest Drive
2360 Timbercrest Drive, Deltona, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1688 sqft
HUGE KITCHEN WITH EAT IN AREA OFF FAMILY ROOM - HUGE COUNTRY KITCHEN WITH LOT'S OF CABINETS WITH ISLAND , PANTRY AND EAT IN AREA WITH BAY WINDOW ON BACK OF HOME ALL OPEN UP TO THE FAMILY ROOM! SPLIT PLAN 4 BEDROOMS AND 2ND BEDROOM IS EXTRA LARGE.
Deltona Lakes
3669 Pamona Street
3669 Pamona Street, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1075 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath, home ready to move in. Call, text, or email me for more information. 407-373-4366 ***WE ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS*** ONLY SELF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE 7 AM TO 7:30 PM .
Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr, Orange City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located and convenient, these units are welcoming and new. Amenities include open floor plans, large closets, new kitchens and an on-site tanning bed and fitness center.
Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle, DeLand, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1402 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Integra Dunes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$967
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1400 sqft
Close to I-4, SR-417, shopping at Seminole Towne Center, Bentley Elementary, Derby Park, Idyllwide Elementary, Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Garden, scenic walking trails. Pet-friendly apartments with dog park, private tanning salon, home cinema, poolside cabana, outdoor kitchen, 24-hour sports club.
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
853 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1125 sqft
Proudly introducing Lake Monroe Apartments, a brand-new community set to change your expectations for luxury suburban living.
108 Drew Avenue
108 Drew Avenue, Sanford, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1339 sqft
Great location for this 4 bedroom 2 bath home. You will be amazed at the features in this home such as stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, custom wood cabinets, beautiful flooring, and so much more.
2535 River Landing Drive
2535 River Landing Drive, Sanford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1780 sqft
2535 River Landing Drive Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath with Bonus Room Gated Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL! RIVERVIEW TOWNHOMES!!! - Beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath with Bonus Room Gated Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL! Welcome home to the gated
Debary Plantation
472 Quail Hill Dr
472 Quail Hill Drive, DeBary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1905 sqft
472 Quail Hill Dr. Debary - Property Id: 127869 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127869 Property Id 127869 (RLNE5878662)
126 Water Street Unit B
126 Water Street, Lake Helen, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1225 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2nd Floor 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom Apartment in Lake Helen - Beautiful updated brand new apartment in Lake Helen. Stainless appliances, granite counter tops, new flooring and paint throughout.
Debary Plantation
388 HINSDALE DRIVE
388 Hinsdale Drive, DeBary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1997 sqft
Beautiful rental in the heart of the Debary Golf and Country Club. This custom built unfurnished home by Waterford affords you lots of privacy.
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Primera
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1081 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Dogs are allowed and can be cared for at the exclusive grooming area. The grocery store is steps away. Nearby Interstate 4 provides a quick commute.
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
911 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at Eden in Sanford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln, Lake Mary, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
1342 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours.
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,221
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1296 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents elevator access, a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness studio. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and Energy Star appliances. Lake Jesup and Winter Springs Town Center are nearby.
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1260 sqft
These units feature their own private balconies or patios, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, cookout area, tennis court and 24-hour gym. There's also shopping along nearby Route 417.
