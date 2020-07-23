Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

26 Apartments for rent in Deltona, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Deltona renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
2531 HAULOVER BLVD
2531 Haulover Boulevard, Deltona, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1822 sqft
Cheerful, light, and airy 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home is a delight to those who enjoy an open spacious floor plan with great lighting. Incredible arch-shaped windows and French doors provide natural light and beauty throughout the entire house.
Results within 1 mile of Deltona
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:13 AM
225 Units Available
Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle, DeLand, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1402 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Integra Dunes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Results within 5 miles of Deltona
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
23 Units Available
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1400 sqft
Close to I-4, SR-417, shopping at Seminole Towne Center, Bentley Elementary, Derby Park, Idyllwide Elementary, Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Garden, scenic walking trails. Pet-friendly apartments with dog park, private tanning salon, home cinema, poolside cabana, outdoor kitchen, 24-hour sports club.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
853 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1125 sqft
Proudly introducing Lake Monroe Apartments, a brand-new community set to change your expectations for luxury suburban living.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Riviera Bella
606 Fiorella Court
606 Fiorella Ct, DeBary, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,475
3029 sqft
5/3 DEBARY HOME IN BEAUTIFUL RIVIERA BELLA COMMUNITY - LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!! - Come home to this spacious 5/3 home located in the gated community of Riviera Bella located along the St. Johns River.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
1717 South Park Avenue - 2
1717 Park Avenue, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
750 sqft
Large one bedroom and one bath apartment with wood floors, high ceilings, eat in kitchen and lots of storage/closet space. Unit includes water and pest control. Freshly painted APPLY AT - WWW.CFLRENT.COM APPLICATION $40.
Results within 10 miles of Deltona
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:14 AM
$
9 Units Available
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
911 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at Eden in Sanford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
12 Units Available
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garage parking, trash valet. Easy access to I-4, 417, public transit, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,228
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,027
1296 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents elevator access, a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness studio. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and Energy Star appliances. Lake Jesup and Winter Springs Town Center are nearby.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
14 Units Available
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln, Lake Mary, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1342 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Dogs are allowed and can be cared for at the exclusive grooming area. The grocery store is steps away. Nearby Interstate 4 provides a quick commute.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
18 Units Available
Pure Living Heathrow
740 Savory Pl, Heathrow, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,177
1021 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1315 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1573 sqft
In-unit laundry lends additional convenience to apartment living. Sophisticated apartments have hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Located near the Heathrow campus of Seminole State College.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
15 Units Available
Primera
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1081 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
16 Units Available
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1295 sqft
Charming community near Central Park area. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property. Pool, pool table, fire pit and garage access provided. Conference room and coffee bar on-site.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2078 Northumbria Dr
2078 Northumbria Drive, Seminole County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
2711 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Single Family Home - Property Id: 305883 Stunning 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home is ready for a new family. Plenty of entertaining room in the 2700+ sq.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1028 Parma Circle
1028 Parma Circle, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2014 sqft
3 STORY TOWHNHOME AVAILABLE IN FOUNTAIN PARKE AT LAKE MARY!!! - Resort style living in this stunning 3 story townhome. Walking thru the front door you will enter the 2nd level where you'll immediately be struck by the detailed features of this home.

1 of 63

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2600 Lobelia Drive
2600 Lobelia Drive, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,447
2499 sqft
4 BR 3.5 BA Luxury Villa - RENT SPECIAL! $100 OF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT! Single Family Rental Home In the Heart of Lake Mary! Community Pool! Some Utilities Included! Pets OK! - Location, location, location!! Tuscan inspired luxury. This 4 BR 3.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
944 Bakewell Ct. #200
944 Bakewell Court, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
HIDDEN VILLAGE - Beautiful 3/2 in Lake Mary! - HIDDEN VILLAGE - Second Floor • 3 BR 2 Bath - 1,136 sq ft • Balcony • Oversized Windows • Wood Burning Fireplace • Assigned Parking • Hardwood Flooring - main areas • Perfect for Entertaining •

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
137 Villa Di Este Ter #105
137 Villa Di Este Terrace, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1676 sqft
Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage,Gated Condo in Lake Mary, FL! Near Heathrow - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 3 Bed 2 Bath apartment for rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the upscale community of Notting Hill! You will feel right at home the

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1650 STOCKTON DRIVE
1650 Stockton Drive, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1138 sqft
1650 Stockton Dr. - Regency Oaks. Fantastic 2/2.5 in a gated, quiet community. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the unit. Tile in wet areas. Bedrooms upstairs. Living/dining room combo. Nice screened porch.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
659 N KEPLER ROAD
659 North Kepler Road, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
900 sqft
This very retro 1960"s home has original hardwood floors. Ceramic color tapestry foyer entry floor is very art deco. All updated appliances with Dishwasher, tile floors in kitchen and baths. Screened in porch. Location in central to Downtown DeLand.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
659-A North Kepler Road
659 N Kepler Rd, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
980 sqft
NO SMOKING - NO PETS. Water and lawn care are included in the rent. There is a driveway in the front and one on the side road that goes to the backyard. There is a wonderful laundry room. Washer and Dryer are NOT included.

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
3227 Egrets Landing Drive
3227 Egrets Landing Drive, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1843 sqft
Amazing 4 Bed 2 Bath Gated Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! EGRETS LANDING!!! - Amazing 4 Bed 2 Bath Gated Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the gated community in Egrets Landing! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.

1 of 23

Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
1451 TWIN TREES LANE
1451 Twin Trees Lane, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1203 sqft
Nice 2/2.5 townhome located in the gated community of Retreat At Twin Lakes in Sanford. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops and breakfast bar.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Deltona, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Deltona renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

