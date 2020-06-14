Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

135 Apartments for rent in Highland Beach, FL with garage

Highland Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14
Bel Lido
1 Unit Available
4300 S Ocean Blvd
4300 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2200 sqft
Newly renovated, waterfront 4-bedroom town home in prestigious Highland Beach. Kitchen upgrades include white cabinets, beautiful Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and bar top seating in the kitchen.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
3598 S Ocean Boulevard
3598 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1495 sqft
Direct intracoastal views at the Highland Beach Club. Enjoy !!Spectacular!! water views from your living room, master bedroom and kitchen in this 2 story 3 BR/3BA townhome with oversized patio (15 x 20) and master bedroom balcony intracoastal views.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
3912 S Ocean Boulevard
3912 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1893 sqft
Check out this Annual Rental @ The Beach! High Floor - SE Corner with sweeping Ocean & Intracoastal Views.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
4748 S Ocean Boulevard
4748 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2100 sqft
RARELY LISTED HIGH FLOOR ''A'' STACK FULLY FURNISHED CONDO WITH 3 BEDROOM PLUS 3 BATH IN DALTON PLACE READY TO RENT IMMEDIATELY! THIS UNIT IS AVAILABLE FOR ''OFF SEASON'' RENTAL MARCH THROUGH NOVEMBER.
Results within 1 mile of Highland Beach
Last updated June 14
72 Units Available
CORTLAND BOCA RATON
7801 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,559
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,031
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1617 sqft
In the heart of the city, near Mizner Park and Boca Town Center. Community offers residents putting green, playground, pool, yoga and dog park. Units feature stainless steel appliances, laundry and dishwasher.
Last updated June 14
25 Units Available
Delray Bay
3360 Delray Bay Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1371 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1560 sqft
Voted the #1 "Fun Town" by Travel and Leisure Magazine, Delray Bay is perfectly situated in Delray Beach.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2605 Frederick Boulevard
2605 Frederick Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1809 sqft
You will enjoy living in this beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath Delray Beach townhouse, East of Federal Hwy. Home offers 2 car garage, large backyard perfect for pets.

Last updated June 14
Villa Rica
1 Unit Available
541 NE 47th Street
541 Northeast 47th Street, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1347 sqft
Fabulous remodeled 2 story town home with 2 car garage in East Boca Raton. New: Gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops, white custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & subway tile.

Last updated June 14
Serena Vista
1 Unit Available
3021 Florida Boulevard
3021 Florida Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
1643 sqft
Wonderful, upgraded, spacious townhome in desirable Tropic Isle. neighborhood. Large, fenced backyard .

Last updated June 14
Hidden Valley
1 Unit Available
48 Lariat Circle
48 Lariat Circle, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1600 sqft
Newer Home in East Boca/Delray Beautiful, Big, 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage. Private Big Backyard, New Wood, New Paint & Tile floors, Big Kitchen with lots of counter space.

Last updated June 14
Serena Vista
1 Unit Available
3117 Florida Boulevard
3117 Florida Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
3018 sqft
SPACIOUS town home in east Delray's Tropic Isle neighborhood which is close to everything!!! Built in 2005 with fine finishes throughoutThis beautiful 2 story town home has 4 generous bedrooms plus an office, 2 car garage and fenced outdoor space.

Last updated June 14
Delray Manors
1 Unit Available
5620 NE Trieste Ter Terrace
5620 Northwest Trieste Terrace, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3134 sqft
Trieste is a beautiful town house community in East Boca BEING RENTED UNFURNISHED This UNFURNISHED highly upgraded townhome has an elevator with hardwood floors, no carpet throughout. First floor:large living area plus full bedroom; full bath.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1920 S Ocean Boulevard Unit 3
1920 South Ocean Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1473 sqft
Delray Beach is ranked as one of the top vacation destinations in the country.

Last updated June 14
Porta Bella
1 Unit Available
859 Jeffery Street
859 Jeffery Street, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1315 sqft
FINALLY A REDONE CONDO WITH EXTRA LARGE BALCONY TO SEE THE INTRACOASTAL.

Last updated June 14
Villa Rica
1 Unit Available
3501 NE 4th Avenue
3501 Northeast 4th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1289 sqft
location location location!! THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME is available for rent September 20' Located in a quiet, charming neighborhood only 1 mile from the beach! Artsy, contemporary, fully furnished and TOTALLY updated! Beautiful,fenced huge backyard with

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
233 N Latitude Circle
233 North Latitude Circle, Delray Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2368 sqft
This elegant newer townhome is spacious boasting 4 bedrooms , 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bath/powder room and 2 car garage in a great East Delray Beach location.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
228 S Latitude Circle
228 West Latitude Circle, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1748 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 228 S Latitude Circle in Delray Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14
Tropic Isle
1 Unit Available
923 Dogwood Drive
923 Dogwood Drive, Delray Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,100
2778 sqft
This is the waterfront home you have been waiting for! Bring your boat and dock it behind the house.
Results within 5 miles of Highland Beach
Last updated June 14
48 Units Available
AXIS Delray Beach
1495 Spring Harbor Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,811
1362 sqft
Garden and townhome-style apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Play tennis, swim and have a barbecue on site. Beside I-95 for convenient transportation. Near Delray Marketplace and Delray Beach.
Last updated June 14
14 Units Available
The Heritage at Boca Raton
320 W Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,666
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1407 sqft
Apartment building in very walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include large pool, sauna, hot tub, clubhouse, coffee bar and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Last updated June 14
30 Units Available
Altis Boca Raton
5500 N Military Trl, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,895
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,646
1407 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with chic designer finishes and spacious living rooms. Residents can enjoy a multi-use trail, car charging stations, and complimentary WiFi in common areas. Close to Pondhawk Natural Area. Near I-95.
Last updated June 14
3 Units Available
Worthing Place
32 SE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,338
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,503
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community includes parking, pool, putting green, doorman and bike storage. Unit features hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and ice maker. Located close to Veterans Park.
Last updated June 14
20 Units Available
Boca City Walk
33 SE 8th St, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,794
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,427
1161 sqft
Sparkling homes in downtown Boca, just west of Route 1. Units feature 42-inch cabinets, porcelain floors and quartz countertops. New community with swimming pool, garage, gym and clubhouse. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated June 14
Broken Sound
17 Units Available
San Marco at Broken Sound
5555 N Military Trl, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1404 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, 24-hour gym, security, pool, sports courts and more. Adjacent to Broken Sound golf course, near Boca Raton beaches and amenities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Highland Beach, FL

Highland Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

