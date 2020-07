Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court trash valet volleyball court hot tub

The Preserve at Deer Creek Apartments is resort-style quality living in the heart of Deerfield Beach, FL. Our ideal location is less than 15 minutes to the coast and Deerfield Beach's beautiful sandy beaches, with immediate access to major thoroughfares such as the Florida Turnpike, I-95 and Sawgrass Expressway! Our apartment homes feature contemporary brushed nickel finishes, ceramic tile flooring, fully-equipped kitchen, modern white shaker cabinetry and elevated ceilings with crown molding. Unwind in one of our two resort-inspired swimming pools, spend time grilling with friends at our community picnic area or get a workout in at our well-equipped fitness studio. Pets are welcome too and will enjoy a walk around our beautiful lake, bridge, and fountain area.



We invite you to browse our photo gallery and call, text or stop by for your personal tour today!