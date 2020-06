Amenities

Rate is weekly all inclusive rate. Come and see this all inclusive fully furnished efficiency right by the beach! This efficiency comes fully furnished with everything you need to move right in. All utilities are included in the rent. The unit is also located right by the beautiful Deerfield Beach Pier. The complex also features a private pool for guests, lounge area, washer and dryer room & lots of parking.