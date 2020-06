Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher media room microwave furnished

HOME AWAY FROM HOME, WITH AN ADDED BENEFIT OF JUST 5 MILES TO THE BEACH. THIS LOVELY, FULLY FURNISHED 2/2 CAN BE RENTED FOR THE SEASON IMMEDIATELY UNTIL DEC 13TH 2020. LOTS OF RESTAURANTS CLOSE BY, MOVIE THEATER AND STORES. NO PETS. NO ASSOCIATION APPROVAL REQUIRED. BACKGROUND CHECK, CREDIT CHECK, GOOD INCOME.