79 Oakridge G

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

RESORT STYLE living!! Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath, well maintained second floor condo unit. Enjoy the breathtaking lake view from your enclosed patio or while relaxing in your bedroom. Pass through from kitchen to dining area. Tile throughout. Extra storage cabinet on patio. Attractive maintained building, located in a quiet remote location by the water and steps to the pool. Century Village Deerifield Beach is an adult community featuring gated community with 24hr guard. Community offers lots of amenities and activities including Community Bus, pools, clubhouse, tennis and much more. Only minutes to the Beach, restaurants and entertainment.