All apartments in Deerfield Beach
Find more places like 79 Oakridge G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deerfield Beach, FL
/
79 Oakridge G
Last updated April 20 2020 at 7:28 PM

79 Oakridge G

79 Oakridge J · (954) 444-9096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Deerfield Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

79 Oakridge J, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
West Deerfield Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 79 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
RESORT STYLE living!! Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath, well maintained second floor condo unit. Enjoy the breathtaking lake view from your enclosed patio or while relaxing in your bedroom. Pass through from kitchen to dining area. Tile throughout. Extra storage cabinet on patio. Attractive maintained building, located in a quiet remote location by the water and steps to the pool. Century Village Deerifield Beach is an adult community featuring gated community with 24hr guard. Community offers lots of amenities and activities including Community Bus, pools, clubhouse, tennis and much more. Only minutes to the Beach, restaurants and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Oakridge G have any available units?
79 Oakridge G has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 79 Oakridge G have?
Some of 79 Oakridge G's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Oakridge G currently offering any rent specials?
79 Oakridge G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Oakridge G pet-friendly?
No, 79 Oakridge G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 79 Oakridge G offer parking?
No, 79 Oakridge G does not offer parking.
Does 79 Oakridge G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 Oakridge G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Oakridge G have a pool?
Yes, 79 Oakridge G has a pool.
Does 79 Oakridge G have accessible units?
No, 79 Oakridge G does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Oakridge G have units with dishwashers?
No, 79 Oakridge G does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 79 Oakridge G?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Limetree Village
431 SE 13th Ct
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Indigo Station
67 SW 12th Ave
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Quiet Waters Apartment Homes
11 NW 45th Ave
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
The Preserve at Deer Creek Apartments
500 Jefferson Dr
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Enclave at Waterways
4359 SW 10th Pl
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Pavilions at Deer Chase
4400 NW 6th St
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Similar Pages

Deerfield Beach 1 BedroomsDeerfield Beach 2 Bedrooms
Deerfield Beach Apartments with PoolDeerfield Beach Pet Friendly Places
Deerfield Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FL
Jupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Deer CreekLakeview
Fairlawn

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity