Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished beautiful 1 story home with amazing curb appeal with updated kitchen large living room, parquet flooring NO CARPET updated bathrooms and beautiful fenced yard for entertaining large circular driveway Hurricane accordian shutters Just bring your toothbrushes clothes and move in Landlord to pay for landscaping - Garage does not come with rental Small dog under 20 lbs ok with pet deposit