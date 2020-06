Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Beautiful, spacious, and well maintained 3/2 cornet lot house, that features screened patio, complete hurricane accordions, 2 car garage, open kitchen with granite countertops, new washer/dryer machines, new master walking closet, upgraded baths and more. Located in a safe and quiet Community with great amenities. Dont miss out the opportunity to enjoy and make this your new home. Fast approval.