Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

MANUFACTURED HOME LOCATED IN AN ADULT, GATED COMMUNITY, AVAILABLE NOW OR FOR SEASON, MAXIMUM RENTAL PERIOD IS 6 MONTHS. THIS HOME IS TURNKEY AND OFFERS AN UPDATED KITCHEN, WOOD FLOORING, SCREENED PATIO, AND IS COVENIENTLY LOCATED NEXT TO THE CLUBHOUSE. OWNER WILL CONSIDER A SMALL PET WITH A NONREFUNDABLE DEPOSIT. FRIENDLY COMMUNITY WITH CLUBHOUSE WITH HEATED POOL, SHUFFLE BOARD AND SOCIAL ACTIVITIES.