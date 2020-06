513 NE 21 Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

CHARMING BEACH HOUSE FIRST FLOOR VILLA. COASTAL CHIC BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED. THIS BEACH SIDE VILLA IS UNIQUE & VERY SPECIAL - 2 BDRM 2.5 BATH INUNDATED WITH ATLANTIC OCEAN BREEZES. PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS IS JUST 100 FEET AWAY. WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL THE OCEANFRONT RESTAURANTS WITH LIVE ENTERTAINMENT & FAR ENOUGH AWAY TO BE A PEACEFUL OASIS. THIS IS TURN KEY WITH THE FINEST AMENITIES. THE OUTDOOR OASIS IS SURROUNDED BY TROPICAL LUSH LANDSCAPING , FABULOUS OUTDOOR HEATED STONE SHOWER UNDER THE STARS.......INTERIOR INCLUDES, KING SIZE BEDROOM WITH 32'' HDTV, SAFE HURRICANE GLASS SLIDERS, MARBLE BATHROOM. GUEST BEDROOM INCLUDES QUEEN BED WITH MARBLE WALK IN SHOWER.UTILITIES ARE ALL INCLUDED!!!!! PLEASE SEE 2ND UPSTAIRS PH ALSO FOR RENT THAT CAN ACCOMMODATE YOUR EXTENDED FAMIL