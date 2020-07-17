51 Tilford C

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

WATERFRONT, 1ST FLOOR, 2/1.5, with lovely water views in tranquil Tilford area. Turn-key furnished with modern furniture. Tiled throughout, beautifully renovated bathrooms, master bathroom has stall shower. King bed in master, two queen beds in guest room. Additional storage in kitchen, flat screen tv, hurricane shutters, back door to peaceful water view. NO SMOKING, NO PETS and no access to walk-in closet. Additional $1000 furniture and smoking deposit as well as $1,400 security deposit required. Specific cleaning instructions of bathrooms to be signed off on. Also available as a seasonal rental.