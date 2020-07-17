All apartments in Deerfield Beach
51 Tilford C

51 Tilford D · (954) 698-5900
Location

51 Tilford D, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
West Deerfield Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 51 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
extra storage
microwave
furnished
range
Property Amenities
WATERFRONT, 1ST FLOOR, 2/1.5, with lovely water views in tranquil Tilford area. Turn-key furnished with modern furniture. Tiled throughout, beautifully renovated bathrooms, master bathroom has stall shower. King bed in master, two queen beds in guest room. Additional storage in kitchen, flat screen tv, hurricane shutters, back door to peaceful water view. NO SMOKING, NO PETS and no access to walk-in closet. Additional $1000 furniture and smoking deposit as well as $1,400 security deposit required. Specific cleaning instructions of bathrooms to be signed off on. Also available as a seasonal rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

