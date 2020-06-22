4743 NW 3rd St

Amenities

Large home in the Coquina Lakes subdivision of Deerfield Beach. Its location is convenient to shopping, entertainment, and recreation. A short, 15-minute drive to the Deerfield Beach Pier and 40 minutes to Fort Lauderdale Airport. Walk into this two-story stunner and you'll love the high ceilings and spacious layout. A master and two bedrooms are on the second level. The fourth bedroom is downstairs, near the laundry room. They are 3 updated, full baths, and the master bath also boasts a jetted tub. The eat-in kitchen is open to the living room. The recently renovated kitchen has beveled, granite counters, and stainless appliances. The living room leads to a screened patio. We look forward to showing you this home in person!