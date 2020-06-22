All apartments in Deerfield Beach
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:07 PM

4743 NW 3rd St

4743 Northwest 3rd Street · (954) 940-2495
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4743 Northwest 3rd Street, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large home in the Coquina Lakes subdivision of Deerfield Beach. Its location is convenient to shopping, entertainment, and recreation. A short, 15-minute drive to the Deerfield Beach Pier and 40 minutes to Fort Lauderdale Airport. Walk into this two-story stunner and you'll love the high ceilings and spacious layout. A master and two bedrooms are on the second level. The fourth bedroom is downstairs, near the laundry room. They are 3 updated, full baths, and the master bath also boasts a jetted tub. The eat-in kitchen is open to the living room. The recently renovated kitchen has beveled, granite counters, and stainless appliances. The living room leads to a screened patio. We look forward to showing you this home in person!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4743 NW 3rd St have any available units?
4743 NW 3rd St has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4743 NW 3rd St have?
Some of 4743 NW 3rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4743 NW 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
4743 NW 3rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4743 NW 3rd St pet-friendly?
No, 4743 NW 3rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 4743 NW 3rd St offer parking?
No, 4743 NW 3rd St does not offer parking.
Does 4743 NW 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4743 NW 3rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4743 NW 3rd St have a pool?
No, 4743 NW 3rd St does not have a pool.
Does 4743 NW 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 4743 NW 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 4743 NW 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4743 NW 3rd St has units with dishwashers.
