45 Newport C

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool pool table media room tennis court

Beautifully Remodeled First Floor unit in Resort Style Community featuring : Brand New Wood Floors, New, Paint, New Kitchen Cabinets, New Baseboards, Bathroom Vanities, Brand new A/C units, and New Water Heater. This bright and spacious condo is ready for move in. This Gated and Secure Community offers Indoor & Outdoor Heated pools, Gym. Theater, Walking Trail, Billiards Room, Tennis, Free Bus Shuttle, and Much More.. Great location just Minutes From the Beach. Association says at least one person must be 55 or over.