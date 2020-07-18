All apartments in Deerfield Beach
Location

45 Newport Court, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
West Deerfield Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 45 · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pool table
media room
tennis court
Beautifully Remodeled First Floor unit in Resort Style Community featuring : Brand New Wood Floors, New, Paint, New Kitchen Cabinets, New Baseboards, Bathroom Vanities, Brand new A/C units, and New Water Heater. This bright and spacious condo is ready for move in. This Gated and Secure Community offers Indoor & Outdoor Heated pools, Gym. Theater, Walking Trail, Billiards Room, Tennis, Free Bus Shuttle, and Much More.. Great location just Minutes From the Beach. Association says at least one person must be 55 or over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Newport C have any available units?
45 Newport C has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Newport C have?
Some of 45 Newport C's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Newport C currently offering any rent specials?
45 Newport C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Newport C pet-friendly?
No, 45 Newport C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 45 Newport C offer parking?
No, 45 Newport C does not offer parking.
Does 45 Newport C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Newport C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Newport C have a pool?
Yes, 45 Newport C has a pool.
Does 45 Newport C have accessible units?
No, 45 Newport C does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Newport C have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Newport C does not have units with dishwashers.
