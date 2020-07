Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

This Lovely two bedroom, two bath apartment can be rented with furniture ($1600) or with out furniture. Laminate wood floors in living areas and bedrooms, lovely kitchen with granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances.



Enjoy the Breathtaking lake View from your enclosed balcony or relaxing in your bedroom.