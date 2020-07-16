373 NE 47th Pl

Amenities
If you are looking for a great place to live which is Minutes to the beach…Check this out! Beautiful and spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhome located in Deerfield Beach! This new modern home features 9 foot ceilings, granite countertops, white wood cabinets stainless steel sink, SS GE appliances, white 36” cabinets, a main floor with wood like ceramic tile, a 2nd floor carpeted throughout, alarm sys pre-w, one car garage, washer and dryer…….excellent location 1 mile from the I-95’s SW 10th Street exit. Minutes to beach, Boca, Ft. Lauderdale! THIS IS A MUST SEE!!! HOA Credit & Background Check required!