Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

373 NE 47th Pl

373 Northeast 47th Place · (954) 254-3563
Location

373 Northeast 47th Place, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,140

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1569 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
alarm system
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
If you are looking for a great place to live which is Minutes to the beach…Check this out! Beautiful and spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhome located in Deerfield Beach! This new modern home features 9 foot ceilings, granite countertops, white wood cabinets stainless steel sink, SS GE appliances, white 36” cabinets, a main floor with wood like ceramic tile, a 2nd floor carpeted throughout, alarm sys pre-w, one car garage, washer and dryer…….excellent location 1 mile from the I-95’s SW 10th Street exit. Minutes to beach, Boca, Ft. Lauderdale! THIS IS A MUST SEE!!! HOA Credit & Background Check required!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 373 NE 47th Pl have any available units?
373 NE 47th Pl has a unit available for $2,140 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 373 NE 47th Pl have?
Some of 373 NE 47th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 373 NE 47th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
373 NE 47th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 373 NE 47th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 373 NE 47th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 373 NE 47th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 373 NE 47th Pl offers parking.
Does 373 NE 47th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 373 NE 47th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 373 NE 47th Pl have a pool?
No, 373 NE 47th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 373 NE 47th Pl have accessible units?
No, 373 NE 47th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 373 NE 47th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 373 NE 47th Pl has units with dishwashers.
