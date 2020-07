Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

QUICK APPROVAL PROPERTY READY TO MOVE IN!!!PROPERTY IS EASY TO SHOW! The MIN RENTAL PERIOD its 3 MONTHS (2600.00 per month) - All FURNITURE INCLUDED READY TO MOVE IN FAST APPROVAL 3 days - AMAZING NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSE 3 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths with 1 car garage, located in the beautiful Village Park community ONLY 2 miles from the BEACH. Open concept modern kitchen with plenty of modern white Shaker cabinetry, neutral granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan is finished in tile wood grain style floorings downstairs and wood floorings upstairs. Huge MASTER BEDROOMS with 2 walking closets.



3 months rent is required to move in