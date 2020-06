3033 Ellesmere B

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill media room

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM , 1.5 BATH CONDO FOR RENT ON THE 3RD FLOOR OF A HIGH RISE BLDG.

LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS THRU-OUT & FULLY FURNISHED INCLUDING A LARGE FLAT SCREEN TV IN LIVING ROOM! A/C ON LARGE TILED PATIO WITH TWO CEILING FANS AND LOVELY VIEW OF THE GARDEN!! YOU CAN ENJOY RESORT STYLE LIVING AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE!! THIS ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY HAS TONS OF AMENITIES! FREE TRANSPORTATION, STATE OF THE ART FITNESS CENTER, 1,500 SEAT THEATER, CLUBS AND CLASSES GALORE!! DON'T MISS THIS ONE!! ASSOC. CLAIMS 55+