2970 SW 11th Pl
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

2970 SW 11th Pl

2970 Waterford Dr N · No Longer Available
Location

2970 Waterford Dr N, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful 2/2.5 townhouse for rent. It features porcelain tile floors, huge living room, separate dining room, updated open kitchen with granite counter tops, extra storage, 1/2 bathroom and laundry. Upstairs spacious master bedroom with walking closet and renovated master bathroom and the second bedroom and full bathroom with newer vanity. 2 balconies. Big patio in the front with built in kitchen and barbecue. Just steps from the community pool, 2 assigned parking spaces and conveniently located close to I95, Turnpike and Sawgrass Expressway. Won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2970 SW 11th Pl have any available units?
2970 SW 11th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deerfield Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2970 SW 11th Pl have?
Some of 2970 SW 11th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2970 SW 11th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2970 SW 11th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2970 SW 11th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2970 SW 11th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 2970 SW 11th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2970 SW 11th Pl offers parking.
Does 2970 SW 11th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2970 SW 11th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2970 SW 11th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 2970 SW 11th Pl has a pool.
Does 2970 SW 11th Pl have accessible units?
No, 2970 SW 11th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2970 SW 11th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2970 SW 11th Pl has units with dishwashers.
