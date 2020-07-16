2970 SW 11th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Beautiful 2/2.5 townhouse for rent. It features porcelain tile floors, huge living room, separate dining room, updated open kitchen with granite counter tops, extra storage, 1/2 bathroom and laundry. Upstairs spacious master bedroom with walking closet and renovated master bathroom and the second bedroom and full bathroom with newer vanity. 2 balconies. Big patio in the front with built in kitchen and barbecue. Just steps from the community pool, 2 assigned parking spaces and conveniently located close to I95, Turnpike and Sawgrass Expressway. Won't last.