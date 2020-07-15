All apartments in Deerfield Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:22 AM

264 Durham G

264 Durham G · (305) 297-2996
Location

264 Durham G, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
West Deerfield Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 264 · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
cable included
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
cable included
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
yoga
Very active 55+ community, 1br/1bth fully furnished second floor condo in great condition with garden and water views from the glass enclosed patio overlooking the canal. Features include new kitchen cabinets w/stainless steel appliances, updated bath, tile throughout, large bedroom with mirrored closet doors, storage closet in hallway, community laundry room, ceiling fans, close to the pool and clubhouse. Nice community with theater, pools, tennis courts, fitness center, free shuttle, security 24/7, billiards room, library, social events including live shows, dancing & yoga classes and more. Truly a resort style community for the elderly(must be 55 or older) located close to beautiful Deerfield Beach, shopping and casinos with free transportation with the shuttle. Water & cable included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 264 Durham G have any available units?
264 Durham G has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 264 Durham G have?
Some of 264 Durham G's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 264 Durham G currently offering any rent specials?
264 Durham G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 264 Durham G pet-friendly?
No, 264 Durham G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 264 Durham G offer parking?
No, 264 Durham G does not offer parking.
Does 264 Durham G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 264 Durham G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 264 Durham G have a pool?
Yes, 264 Durham G has a pool.
Does 264 Durham G have accessible units?
No, 264 Durham G does not have accessible units.
Does 264 Durham G have units with dishwashers?
No, 264 Durham G does not have units with dishwashers.
