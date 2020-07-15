264 Durham G

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony cable included recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities cable included ceiling fan furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool pool table bbq/grill media room tennis court yoga

Very active 55+ community, 1br/1bth fully furnished second floor condo in great condition with garden and water views from the glass enclosed patio overlooking the canal. Features include new kitchen cabinets w/stainless steel appliances, updated bath, tile throughout, large bedroom with mirrored closet doors, storage closet in hallway, community laundry room, ceiling fans, close to the pool and clubhouse. Nice community with theater, pools, tennis courts, fitness center, free shuttle, security 24/7, billiards room, library, social events including live shows, dancing & yoga classes and more. Truly a resort style community for the elderly(must be 55 or older) located close to beautiful Deerfield Beach, shopping and casinos with free transportation with the shuttle. Water & cable included.