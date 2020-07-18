All apartments in Deerfield Beach
255 Farnham K
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

255 Farnham K

255 Farnham K · (561) 866-8643
Location

255 Farnham K, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
West Deerfield Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 828 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
pool table
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pool table
shuffle board
media room
sauna
WOW fantastic apartment and location! Located only 4 miles west of the fabulous Deerfield Beach and fishing Pier. This updated unit features all new 2019 furniture including a beautiful King and Queen size bed, new Sofa, new 2019 Central A/C and flat screen TV's. A must see short term 4 to 6 month rental. Last but not least the 2 story building even offers a lift! In addition this 55 plus community offers many, many amenities incl. 14 heated swimming pools, 20 billiard tables, shuffleboard, hobby rooms, exercise rooms, sauna, 1500 seat Theater, free movies and courtesy Bus service and more. Call and arrange for your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Farnham K have any available units?
255 Farnham K has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 Farnham K have?
Some of 255 Farnham K's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Farnham K currently offering any rent specials?
255 Farnham K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Farnham K pet-friendly?
No, 255 Farnham K is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 255 Farnham K offer parking?
No, 255 Farnham K does not offer parking.
Does 255 Farnham K have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 Farnham K does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Farnham K have a pool?
Yes, 255 Farnham K has a pool.
Does 255 Farnham K have accessible units?
No, 255 Farnham K does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Farnham K have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 Farnham K has units with dishwashers.
