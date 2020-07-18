255 Farnham K

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated gym pool air conditioning pool table

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool pool table shuffle board media room sauna

WOW fantastic apartment and location! Located only 4 miles west of the fabulous Deerfield Beach and fishing Pier. This updated unit features all new 2019 furniture including a beautiful King and Queen size bed, new Sofa, new 2019 Central A/C and flat screen TV's. A must see short term 4 to 6 month rental. Last but not least the 2 story building even offers a lift! In addition this 55 plus community offers many, many amenities incl. 14 heated swimming pools, 20 billiard tables, shuffleboard, hobby rooms, exercise rooms, sauna, 1500 seat Theater, free movies and courtesy Bus service and more. Call and arrange for your showing today!