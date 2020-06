249 Durham F

Amenities

55+ COMMUNITY. BRIGHT AND IMMACULATE SECOND FLOOR 1/1 WITH BRAND NEW WOOD FLOORS, FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW A.C'S IN LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOM, BRAND NEW CEILING FAN, LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE, PEACEFUL WATER AND GREEN VIEW FROM A LARGE TILED SCREENED BALCONY, MOVE RIGHT IN ! ALL AMENITIES INCLUDED! BEAUTIFUL CLUBHOUSE W/ STATE OF THE ART GYM, FREE MOVIES EVERYDAY, LOTS OF CLASSES! 18 POOLS, SAUNA, TENNIS, PICKLEBALL, SHUFFLEBOARD, HUGE BILLIARD ROOM, BALLROOM DANCING, KARAOKE, YOGA, ZUMBA, TAI CHI, AND MORE. GATED COMMUNITY W/ 24 HR PRIVATE SECURITY. ONLY 3.5 MILES TO GORGEOUS DEERFIELD BEACH AND ONLY A FEW MINUTES TO ALL FOOD STORES, BANKS, AND SHOPPING !