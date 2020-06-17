2450 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse elevator gym pool shuffle board sauna tennis court

Light, bright and spacious Top (3rd) floor, corner unit with west facing balcony for gorgeous sunsets and breathtaking golf course views. Freshly painted, laminate wood floors in living areas and bedrooms, lovely white kitchen with granite counter tops and large tiles, built in wine cooler, washer and dryer available on the floor. Accessible by elevator or stairs. Great location close to shopping, restaurants, major highways, and just over 4 miles to the award winning Deerfield Beach. Steps from heated pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and the many amenities ''The Palms'' at Deer creek has to offer such as bocce ball, shuffleboard, exercise room, sauna & more. Just a lovely place to call home. Hurry won't last!