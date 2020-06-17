All apartments in Deerfield Beach
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:39 AM

2450 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard

2450 Country Club Boulevard · (954) 655-2972
Location

2450 Country Club Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Deer Creek

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301-B · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
shuffle board
sauna
tennis court
Light, bright and spacious Top (3rd) floor, corner unit with west facing balcony for gorgeous sunsets and breathtaking golf course views. Freshly painted, laminate wood floors in living areas and bedrooms, lovely white kitchen with granite counter tops and large tiles, built in wine cooler, washer and dryer available on the floor. Accessible by elevator or stairs. Great location close to shopping, restaurants, major highways, and just over 4 miles to the award winning Deerfield Beach. Steps from heated pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and the many amenities ''The Palms'' at Deer creek has to offer such as bocce ball, shuffleboard, exercise room, sauna & more. Just a lovely place to call home. Hurry won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2450 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard have any available units?
2450 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2450 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard have?
Some of 2450 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2450 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2450 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2450 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 2450 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2450 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2450 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2450 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2450 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2450 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2450 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2450 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
