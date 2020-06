2379 SW 15TH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill

COME TO PARADISE! RARE OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THIS ONE OF A KIND SPACIOUS CORNER 3/2 BEDROOMS AT THE DESIRABLE MEADOWRIDGE CONDO WITH POOL AND CLUBHOUSE VIEWS FROM BALCONY IN LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM. SHOWS LIKE A MODEL. WHITE KITCHEN TOTALLY UPDATED WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DRY BAR, WHITE KITCHEN WITH NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, UPDATED BATHROOMS, AND MORE. JUST STEPS AWAY FROM POOL AND JACUZZI. CABLE, WATER AND ASSOCIATION FEES ARE INCLUDED IN RENTAL.