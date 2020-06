23 VENTNOR B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table media room tennis court

RENOVATED, CLEAN, CHARMING, GROUND FLOOR CONDO, FEATURING: IMPACT FRONT DOOR, OPEN KITCHEN, TRAY CEILING WITH HI-HAT FIXTURES, WOOD CABINETS, GLASS TOP STOVE, FRONT TO BACK TILE, NEW VANITIES, NEW TOILET M/B, NEWER WALK IN SHOWER IN MASTER BATH, WALK TO POOL AND TENNIS COURTS, 2 NEW WINDOW WALL A/C, MODERN PADDLE FANS, VERTICALS AND BLINDS, FRESH PAINT, PARK. SPOT AT YOUR FRONT DOOR, GARDEN VIEW, CLUB HOUSE SPANS OVER 9 ACRES WITH NEVER ENDING ACTIVITIES, LIVE SHOWS & MOVIES IN 1600 SEAT THEATER, SEVERAL TENNIS COURTS, DOZENS OF HOBBY CLUBS, SIGN UP FOR TRIPS, PARTY ROOM AND DANCE NIGHTS, 20 BILLIARD TABLES, JOGGING AND BIKE PATH, BRONX DINER, LIBRARY, SHUFFLE BOARD COURTS, 10 MIN. TO BEACH & FISHING PIER, 14 HEATED SATELLITE POOLS, STATE-OF THE-ART EXERCISE ROOM, REQUIRED FICO SCORE 700