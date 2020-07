2266 Deer Creek Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

SINGLE FAMILY 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME IN DEER CREEK COUNTRY CLUB FOR RENT! FURNISHED! ADDITIONAL ROOM OFF MASTER BEDROOM FOR AN OFFICE/DEN. SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN. KITCHEN BOASTS NEW CABINETS WITH QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. FEATURES INCLUDE PLANTATION SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT, LARGE WALK-IN "CALIFORNIA" CLOSETS, SEPARATE LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM AND OVERSIZED GARAGE WITH NEW FLOORING. POOL RECENTLY REDONE, NEW ELECTRICAL BOX. LARGE PATIO GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING WITH POOL AND GOLF VIEW! COMPLETELY FENCED IN BACK YARD WITH NEW FENCE!