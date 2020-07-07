All apartments in Deerfield Beach
1945 SW 15th St 65
1945 SW 15th St 65

1945 Southwest 15th Street · (513) 236-0330
Location

1945 Southwest 15th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 65 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,575

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Unit 65 Available 08/01/20 Meadowridge East - Property Id: 303846

2/2 Meadowridge East. 1,250 square feet. Corner first floor unit with lots of privacy and parking overlooking courtyard. Updated baths and new hardwood look gray tile floors. Freshly painted in a light gray. Brand new white kitchen with granite counter tops and easy close cabinets with gorgeous backsplash. Split bedroom floor plan. Walk in closet in master. Washer/dryer in unit, new AC, pool, clubhouse, barbecue, workout room, library. No pets. Quiet beautiful community. Close to 95 and 3 miles to beach. SW 15th St. Shopping and restaurants within walking distance. Public, Walgreens, etc.
One year lease. $1,575 month plus 1 months deposit. $100.00 application fee. Must have 630 or above credit score for association interview. Cable and water included. No pets. No smoking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1945-sw-15th-st-deerfield-beach-fl-unit-65/303846
Property Id 303846

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5939111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1945 SW 15th St 65 have any available units?
1945 SW 15th St 65 has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1945 SW 15th St 65 have?
Some of 1945 SW 15th St 65's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1945 SW 15th St 65 currently offering any rent specials?
1945 SW 15th St 65 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1945 SW 15th St 65 pet-friendly?
No, 1945 SW 15th St 65 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 1945 SW 15th St 65 offer parking?
Yes, 1945 SW 15th St 65 offers parking.
Does 1945 SW 15th St 65 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1945 SW 15th St 65 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1945 SW 15th St 65 have a pool?
Yes, 1945 SW 15th St 65 has a pool.
Does 1945 SW 15th St 65 have accessible units?
No, 1945 SW 15th St 65 does not have accessible units.
Does 1945 SW 15th St 65 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1945 SW 15th St 65 has units with dishwashers.
