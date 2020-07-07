1945 SW 15th St 65

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Unit 65 Available 08/01/20 Meadowridge East - Property Id: 303846



2/2 Meadowridge East. 1,250 square feet. Corner first floor unit with lots of privacy and parking overlooking courtyard. Updated baths and new hardwood look gray tile floors. Freshly painted in a light gray. Brand new white kitchen with granite counter tops and easy close cabinets with gorgeous backsplash. Split bedroom floor plan. Walk in closet in master. Washer/dryer in unit, new AC, pool, clubhouse, barbecue, workout room, library. No pets. Quiet beautiful community. Close to 95 and 3 miles to beach. SW 15th St. Shopping and restaurants within walking distance. Public, Walgreens, etc.

One year lease. $1,575 month plus 1 months deposit. $100.00 application fee. Must have 630 or above credit score for association interview. Cable and water included. No pets. No smoking.

No Pets Allowed



