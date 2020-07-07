1945 SW 15th St 65

Amenities
Unit 65 Available 08/01/20 Meadowridge East - Property Id: 303846
2/2 Meadowridge East. 1,250 square feet. Corner first floor unit with lots of privacy and parking overlooking courtyard. Updated baths and new hardwood look gray tile floors. Freshly painted in a light gray. Brand new white kitchen with granite counter tops and easy close cabinets with gorgeous backsplash. Split bedroom floor plan. Walk in closet in master. Washer/dryer in unit, new AC, pool, clubhouse, barbecue, workout room, library. No pets. Quiet beautiful community. Close to 95 and 3 miles to beach. SW 15th St. Shopping and restaurants within walking distance. Public, Walgreens, etc.
One year lease. $1,575 month plus 1 months deposit. $100.00 application fee. Must have 630 or above credit score for association interview. Cable and water included. No pets. No smoking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1945-sw-15th-st-deerfield-beach-fl-unit-65/303846
