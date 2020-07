Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Very well maintained condo in a relatively new building. Within 100 yards from the beach, restaurants and shops. Washer and Dryer inside the unit. Master bedroom leading to a large balcony and walking closet. Master bathroom with double sink, tub and shower. Impact windows and doors. Enjoy the heated pool and Jacuzzi in a secure building. Tenant has the option to rent it with or without furniture.



