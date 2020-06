Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool internet access

This is the place to stay and have fun. Walk distance to the beach, restaurants, fitness center and +. Located in front of the "The Cove Plaza". Beautiful view of the pool. Spacious apartment. Well Decorated. All remodeled. Kids are welcome. Very nice neighborhood. You have everything that you need here! This apartment can be rented for 3 to 6 months for $3500 with cable and internet included.

Directions: 95 to Hillsboro East. Pass Federal Hwy