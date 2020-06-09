All apartments in Deerfield Beach
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:24 AM

135 SE 19th Ave

135 Southeast 19th Avenue · (954) 529-9203
Location

135 Southeast 19th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$14,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1686 sqft

Amenities

MONTHLY PRICE FOR NOVEMBER 2020 THRU APRIL 2021 IS $14,000/MONTH (MINIMUM 30 DAYS). Beautiful "beach themed" house in Deerfield Beach. This home is on the EAST side of the intracoastal on the "Island" and only 2 short blocks walking distance to the beach, restaurants, shops & more! Rustic Modern 3 bedroom 2 bath home situated on an ocean access waterway with a beautiful private pool in the backyard. Hurricane impact windows, custom blinds & tile/wood floors throughout the home. 70 foot boat dock for your use! Huge Tiki Hut - perfect for shade during the day! Fully stocked home - towels, kitchen appliances, coffee maker, beach chairs, papertowels, etc! All utilities are included in the rent price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 SE 19th Ave have any available units?
135 SE 19th Ave has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 SE 19th Ave have?
Some of 135 SE 19th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 SE 19th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
135 SE 19th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 SE 19th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 135 SE 19th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 135 SE 19th Ave offer parking?
No, 135 SE 19th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 135 SE 19th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 SE 19th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 SE 19th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 135 SE 19th Ave has a pool.
Does 135 SE 19th Ave have accessible units?
No, 135 SE 19th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 135 SE 19th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 SE 19th Ave has units with dishwashers.
