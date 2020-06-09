135 SE 19th Ave

Amenities

MONTHLY PRICE FOR NOVEMBER 2020 THRU APRIL 2021 IS $14,000/MONTH (MINIMUM 30 DAYS). Beautiful "beach themed" house in Deerfield Beach. This home is on the EAST side of the intracoastal on the "Island" and only 2 short blocks walking distance to the beach, restaurants, shops & more! Rustic Modern 3 bedroom 2 bath home situated on an ocean access waterway with a beautiful private pool in the backyard. Hurricane impact windows, custom blinds & tile/wood floors throughout the home. 70 foot boat dock for your use! Huge Tiki Hut - perfect for shade during the day! Fully stocked home - towels, kitchen appliances, coffee maker, beach chairs, papertowels, etc! All utilities are included in the rent price.