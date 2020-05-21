All apartments in Deerfield Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:21 PM

1244 S Military Trl

1244 South Military Trail · (954) 856-3977
Location

1244 South Military Trail, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 916 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Move in to this very Charming 2nd floor condo with very pretty lake views from the oversized balcony & from the front door entry catwalk. Tile through out, 2 large bedrooms, washer and dryer in the unit. Huge clubhouse with free wifi, gym, sauna, pool, jacuzzi and tennis courts. Pet friendly (larger dogs okay) gated community close to sawgrass, 95, all major highways & the BEACH. Surrounded by many anchored plazas, restaurants and boardwalks. Location is ideal for those that need to commute. You do not want to miss this opportunity, these rentals move very quick.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1244 S Military Trl have any available units?
1244 S Military Trl has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1244 S Military Trl have?
Some of 1244 S Military Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1244 S Military Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1244 S Military Trl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1244 S Military Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1244 S Military Trl is pet friendly.
Does 1244 S Military Trl offer parking?
No, 1244 S Military Trl does not offer parking.
Does 1244 S Military Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1244 S Military Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1244 S Military Trl have a pool?
Yes, 1244 S Military Trl has a pool.
Does 1244 S Military Trl have accessible units?
No, 1244 S Military Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1244 S Military Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1244 S Military Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
