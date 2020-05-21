1244 S Military Trl

Amenities

Move in to this very Charming 2nd floor condo with very pretty lake views from the oversized balcony & from the front door entry catwalk. Tile through out, 2 large bedrooms, washer and dryer in the unit. Huge clubhouse with free wifi, gym, sauna, pool, jacuzzi and tennis courts. Pet friendly (larger dogs okay) gated community close to sawgrass, 95, all major highways & the BEACH. Surrounded by many anchored plazas, restaurants and boardwalks. Location is ideal for those that need to commute. You do not want to miss this opportunity, these rentals move very quick.