1242 Southwest 46th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 - 5 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marshall Sklar, Florida’s Best Realty Svcs, (561) 208-1382. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity, well maintained 5/3 with pool, big backyard,relaxing pool view from the interior of the home. Landlord just put new flooring in downstairs and on staircase. Gated community with amenities 2 pools, tennis court, gym. Close to the major highways I-95, I-75 , Turn-pike , the beach and in the heart of a beautiful city. Close to Plaza, Mall, Supermarkets, Park excellent location. Home recently renovated, new wood flooring downstairs and on staircase, ready to move in,new appliances, granite counter top, cabinets, bathrooms, freshly painting in & out. Florida's Best Realty Services 561-208-1382 Follow this link to view all our Listings: www.BuyRentSellFlorida.com [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3582962 ]