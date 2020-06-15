All apartments in Deerfield Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

1242 Southwest 46th Avenue

1242 Southwest 46th Avenue · (561) 208-1382
Location

1242 Southwest 46th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
1242 Southwest 46th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 - 5 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marshall Sklar, Florida’s Best Realty Svcs, (561) 208-1382. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity, well maintained 5/3 with pool, big backyard,relaxing pool view from the interior of the home. Landlord just put new flooring in downstairs and on staircase. Gated community with amenities 2 pools, tennis court, gym. Close to the major highways I-95, I-75 , Turn-pike , the beach and in the heart of a beautiful city. Close to Plaza, Mall, Supermarkets, Park excellent location. Home recently renovated, new wood flooring downstairs and on staircase, ready to move in,new appliances, granite counter top, cabinets, bathrooms, freshly painting in & out. Florida's Best Realty Services 561-208-1382 Follow this link to view all our Listings: www.BuyRentSellFlorida.com [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3582962 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1242 Southwest 46th Avenue have any available units?
1242 Southwest 46th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deerfield Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1242 Southwest 46th Avenue have?
Some of 1242 Southwest 46th Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1242 Southwest 46th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1242 Southwest 46th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 Southwest 46th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1242 Southwest 46th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1242 Southwest 46th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1242 Southwest 46th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1242 Southwest 46th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1242 Southwest 46th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 Southwest 46th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1242 Southwest 46th Avenue has a pool.
Does 1242 Southwest 46th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1242 Southwest 46th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 Southwest 46th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1242 Southwest 46th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
