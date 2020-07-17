All apartments in Deerfield Beach
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:50 AM

1174 SW 24th Ter

1174 Southwest 24th Terrace · (954) 459-1837
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1174 Southwest 24th Terrace, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,675

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1981 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
WELCOME TO WATERFORD HOMES!!!!! Desirable Crystal Heights beauty! 3-bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Fostoria Model with a fully screened in freeform pool/patio. The best floor plan with a formal living room and formal dining room. There is a spacious family room with soaring vaulted ceilings that open into the kitchen area. Three sets of sliding glass doors lead out to a one of a kind water oasis that is great for entertaining! New solar hot water heater, newly installed solar panels, Indoor Laundry Room, 30 amp Camper/RV outlet, Weatherproof 240 Volt plug to connect a generator to the main breaker to supply the whole house, this property is totally fenced with a 18ft gate in the back to allow a boat, trailer, RV, etc. too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1174 SW 24th Ter have any available units?
1174 SW 24th Ter has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1174 SW 24th Ter have?
Some of 1174 SW 24th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1174 SW 24th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1174 SW 24th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1174 SW 24th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 1174 SW 24th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 1174 SW 24th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 1174 SW 24th Ter offers parking.
Does 1174 SW 24th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1174 SW 24th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1174 SW 24th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 1174 SW 24th Ter has a pool.
Does 1174 SW 24th Ter have accessible units?
No, 1174 SW 24th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1174 SW 24th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1174 SW 24th Ter has units with dishwashers.
