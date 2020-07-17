1174 SW 24th Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

WELCOME TO WATERFORD HOMES!!!!! Desirable Crystal Heights beauty! 3-bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Fostoria Model with a fully screened in freeform pool/patio. The best floor plan with a formal living room and formal dining room. There is a spacious family room with soaring vaulted ceilings that open into the kitchen area. Three sets of sliding glass doors lead out to a one of a kind water oasis that is great for entertaining! New solar hot water heater, newly installed solar panels, Indoor Laundry Room, 30 amp Camper/RV outlet, Weatherproof 240 Volt plug to connect a generator to the main breaker to supply the whole house, this property is totally fenced with a 18ft gate in the back to allow a boat, trailer, RV, etc. too.