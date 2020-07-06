935 South Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

Amazing 1 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Daytona Beach. Amenities included: balcony, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, internet, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,375/month rent plus last months rent. $700 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Fully Furnished with 2 double beds, 2 tv's, Sleeper Sofa, Recliner, 2 chairs, Kitchen table, Kitchen plates, glasses, pots and pans, utensils, Refrigerator, 2 new a/c's, microwave, towels and linens. 2 pools plus access to beach. Fitness Center, Patio area with grills, elevator, all utilities and trash service included. No Pets. Ready to move in. Will be showing the unit June 14 to June 17. Call for appointment time