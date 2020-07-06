All apartments in Daytona Beach
935 South Atlantic Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:04 AM

935 South Atlantic Avenue

935 South Atlantic Avenue · (816) 806-5845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

935 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 318 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,375

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 635 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Amazing 1 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Daytona Beach. Amenities included: balcony, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, internet, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,375/month rent plus last months rent. $700 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Fully Furnished with 2 double beds, 2 tv's, Sleeper Sofa, Recliner, 2 chairs, Kitchen table, Kitchen plates, glasses, pots and pans, utensils, Refrigerator, 2 new a/c's, microwave, towels and linens. 2 pools plus access to beach. Fitness Center, Patio area with grills, elevator, all utilities and trash service included. No Pets. Ready to move in. Will be showing the unit June 14 to June 17. Call for appointment time

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 South Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
935 South Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 935 South Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 935 South Atlantic Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 South Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
935 South Atlantic Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 South Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 935 South Atlantic Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 935 South Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 935 South Atlantic Avenue offers parking.
Does 935 South Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 935 South Atlantic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 South Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 935 South Atlantic Avenue has a pool.
Does 935 South Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 935 South Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 935 South Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 South Atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 935 South Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 935 South Atlantic Avenue has units with air conditioning.
