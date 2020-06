Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Upgraded Condo on Beachside - This stunning two bedroom, two bath one car garage unit has really nice Ocean Views overlooking the in-ground pool and beautiful common grounds of the Belle Air Condos. The unit is very light and bright from the Morning Sunrise and the Afternoon Sun! Relax out on the balcony overlooking the Pool and the World's Most Famous Beach! The property is fenced in with gated parking and has external laundry on site. Great central location that's within walking distance to the Belle air Plaza shopping center which features restaurants, shopping, and a grocery!



$150.00 Administrative Fee

No Pets



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5615339)