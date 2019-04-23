1429 N Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage tennis court

The unit is on the 4th floor with an elevator provided. Inside the unit is a townhouse floor plan with the two large bedrooms on the second floor. Stairs to the second floor. The first floor has a large kitchen with new cabinets and a washer and dryer. Open floor plan with a nice dining area and spacious living room. It has 4 decks with new storm rated sliding glass doors. Beautiful views of the ocean - across the street. The complex is well maintained with an on-site manager, swimming pool, large pool deck, tennis courts, and pickle ball courts. The pool is raised above the garage to show beautiful view of the ocean while you sun or swim.