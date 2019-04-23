All apartments in Daytona Beach
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:08 PM

1429 N Atlantic Avenue

1429 North Atlantic Avenue · (386) 898-1680
Location

1429 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 433 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
The unit is on the 4th floor with an elevator provided. Inside the unit is a townhouse floor plan with the two large bedrooms on the second floor. Stairs to the second floor. The first floor has a large kitchen with new cabinets and a washer and dryer. Open floor plan with a nice dining area and spacious living room. It has 4 decks with new storm rated sliding glass doors. Beautiful views of the ocean - across the street. The complex is well maintained with an on-site manager, swimming pool, large pool deck, tennis courts, and pickle ball courts. The pool is raised above the garage to show beautiful view of the ocean while you sun or swim.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 N Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
1429 N Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1429 N Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 1429 N Atlantic Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429 N Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1429 N Atlantic Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 N Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1429 N Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daytona Beach.
Does 1429 N Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1429 N Atlantic Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1429 N Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1429 N Atlantic Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 N Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1429 N Atlantic Avenue has a pool.
Does 1429 N Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1429 N Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 N Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1429 N Atlantic Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1429 N Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1429 N Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
