Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Enjoy the tropical atmosphere that Beautiful Pelican Bay offers from this c2 bedroom plus den and 2 bath town home w/enclosed florida room. Situated on the 10th hole of the Pelican Bay North course this comfortable and well maintained home offers lovely new kitchen with stainless appliances, new tile flooring in foyer and kitchen, recently painted. Vaulted Ceilings. Split Bedrooms. Conveniently located to the East Gate Entrance. Pelican Bay is a bird sanctuary enjoy the beautiful landscape, water birds & turtles that reside in this peaceful and secure community with 24 hour guard gate. Owner pays maintenance fees. There is an initial $30. charge per car for a vehicle decal which enables security gate entry.