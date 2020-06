Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bathroom, 1 half bath townhouse offering 1616 sqft of living space.

The remodeled kitchen boasts an open feel with counter seating, marble flooring, and stainless steel appliances!

You can enjoy a direct water view from your private patio.

The Villas at Harbor Isles was built in 2004 and all of the amenities were recently renovated and updated.

Great location with a community that is perfect for activities, children, and relaxing.