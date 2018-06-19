4611 SW 42 Terrace

Amenities
AVAILABLE APRIL 15TH, 2020!!! BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME. Remodeled white kitchen with plenty of cupboards for storage, remodeled bathrooms, large master suite with a huge walk-in closet. The house has beautiful hardwood floors throughout and tiled covered patio. Impact window and doors for insulation and hurricane readiness. Appliances are less than 5 years old with gas stove and tankless water heater. Ring doorbell and arlo wireless camera for all 4 points around the house. One car garage with decent driveway with a lot of room on the side of the house to park your boat or RV. Long dock on Canal access with no fixed bridges.
Sitting on a lot with over 7,021 sqft this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home will not last! Schedule your appointment via Show Request today, 24h notice minimum!