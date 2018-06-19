All apartments in Dania Beach
4611 SW 42 Terrace
4611 SW 42 Terrace

4611 Southwest 42nd Terrace · (305) 776-6494
Location

4611 Southwest 42nd Terrace, Dania Beach, FL 33314
Dania Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$2,890

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE APRIL 15TH, 2020!!! BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME. Remodeled white kitchen with plenty of cupboards for storage, remodeled bathrooms, large master suite with a huge walk-in closet. The house has beautiful hardwood floors throughout and tiled covered patio. Impact window and doors for insulation and hurricane readiness. Appliances are less than 5 years old with gas stove and tankless water heater. Ring doorbell and arlo wireless camera for all 4 points around the house. One car garage with decent driveway with a lot of room on the side of the house to park your boat or RV. Long dock on Canal access with no fixed bridges.
Sitting on a lot with over 7,021 sqft this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home will not last! Schedule your appointment via Show Request today, 24h notice minimum!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4611 SW 42 Terrace have any available units?
4611 SW 42 Terrace has a unit available for $2,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4611 SW 42 Terrace have?
Some of 4611 SW 42 Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4611 SW 42 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4611 SW 42 Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4611 SW 42 Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 4611 SW 42 Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dania Beach.
Does 4611 SW 42 Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 4611 SW 42 Terrace does offer parking.
Does 4611 SW 42 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4611 SW 42 Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4611 SW 42 Terrace have a pool?
No, 4611 SW 42 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4611 SW 42 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4611 SW 42 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4611 SW 42 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4611 SW 42 Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 4611 SW 42 Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 4611 SW 42 Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
