4611 SW 42 Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE APRIL 15TH, 2020!!! BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME. Remodeled white kitchen with plenty of cupboards for storage, remodeled bathrooms, large master suite with a huge walk-in closet. The house has beautiful hardwood floors throughout and tiled covered patio. Impact window and doors for insulation and hurricane readiness. Appliances are less than 5 years old with gas stove and tankless water heater. Ring doorbell and arlo wireless camera for all 4 points around the house. One car garage with decent driveway with a lot of room on the side of the house to park your boat or RV. Long dock on Canal access with no fixed bridges.

Sitting on a lot with over 7,021 sqft this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home will not last! Schedule your appointment via Show Request today, 24h notice minimum!