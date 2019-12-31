All apartments in Dania Beach
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

4608 SW 28th Ave

4608 Southwest 28th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4608 Southwest 28th Avenue, Dania Beach, FL 33312
Dania Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Welcome to the hidden community of Avon Heights. Home is a spacious 3BD/2BA with large Den/Office. Renovated home features tile throughout, an open floor plan through living room, kitchen and dining room. Kitchen has granite countertop, wood cabinetry with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher & wine cooler. Skylights for extra natural light & impact windows all around. Dining room opens to screened in patio with pool & bar area. Great for entertaining!! Furniture including TVs are negotiable. Tenants are permitted to paint rooms with landlord approval of color. Lots of parking w/ carport. Lawn & pool maintenance included. Ideally located with easy access to 95, 595, 441, Turnpike. Central location close to Fort Lauderdale Intl Airport, schools, beaches, shops & dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4608 SW 28th Ave have any available units?
4608 SW 28th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dania Beach, FL.
What amenities does 4608 SW 28th Ave have?
Some of 4608 SW 28th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4608 SW 28th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4608 SW 28th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 SW 28th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4608 SW 28th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dania Beach.
Does 4608 SW 28th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4608 SW 28th Ave does offer parking.
Does 4608 SW 28th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4608 SW 28th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 SW 28th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4608 SW 28th Ave has a pool.
Does 4608 SW 28th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4608 SW 28th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 SW 28th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4608 SW 28th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4608 SW 28th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4608 SW 28th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
