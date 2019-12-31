4608 SW 28th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

Welcome to the hidden community of Avon Heights. Home is a spacious 3BD/2BA with large Den/Office. Renovated home features tile throughout, an open floor plan through living room, kitchen and dining room. Kitchen has granite countertop, wood cabinetry with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher & wine cooler. Skylights for extra natural light & impact windows all around. Dining room opens to screened in patio with pool & bar area. Great for entertaining!! Furniture including TVs are negotiable. Tenants are permitted to paint rooms with landlord approval of color. Lots of parking w/ carport. Lawn & pool maintenance included. Ideally located with easy access to 95, 595, 441, Turnpike. Central location close to Fort Lauderdale Intl Airport, schools, beaches, shops & dining.