2/1 Single Family Home in and bonus room could be used as a 3rd BEDROOM or OFFICE - Dania/Davie area. 5 minutes to major highways and the Hard Rock Casino. Just a short distance to the colleges in Davie. Tiled throughout. Updated bathroom, newer stainless steel appliances, full size washer and dryer and nice sized fenced yard. Pet 25+ ok with non-ref Security Dep ( Must be approved by LL no aggressive breed) Renters Ins is required, Tenant maintains lawn.