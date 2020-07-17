4154 SW 49th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

LAKE HOUSE***Fully Furnished, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED + WiFi. Completely renovated Lake House featuring 3 size bedrooms all the rooms with smart TV and Memory Foam mattress, and a extra room (4th) with a pull out sofa, toys and books for kids. 2 Full baths with panel jet tower, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, marble counter tops. Beautiful large deck with an amazing view of the lake W/ Kayak and life jackets. BBQ, towels, bed sheets, kitchen needs. ***Vacation Home***. Maximum capacity of 6 people. Minimum 2 months.

5 min From the casino Hard Rock Guitar Hotel and Casino. Close to the main highways, 10 min from the International Ft Lauderdale Airport, and Hollywood Beach.