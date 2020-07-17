All apartments in Dania Beach
Dania Beach, FL
4154 SW 49th St
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:44 AM

4154 SW 49th St

4154 Southwest 49th Street · (786) 493-6525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4154 Southwest 49th Street, Dania Beach, FL 33314
Dania Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
LAKE HOUSE***Fully Furnished, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED + WiFi. Completely renovated Lake House featuring 3 size bedrooms all the rooms with smart TV and Memory Foam mattress, and a extra room (4th) with a pull out sofa, toys and books for kids. 2 Full baths with panel jet tower, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, marble counter tops. Beautiful large deck with an amazing view of the lake W/ Kayak and life jackets. BBQ, towels, bed sheets, kitchen needs. ***Vacation Home***. Maximum capacity of 6 people. Minimum 2 months.
5 min From the casino Hard Rock Guitar Hotel and Casino. Close to the main highways, 10 min from the International Ft Lauderdale Airport, and Hollywood Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4154 SW 49th St have any available units?
4154 SW 49th St has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4154 SW 49th St have?
Some of 4154 SW 49th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4154 SW 49th St currently offering any rent specials?
4154 SW 49th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4154 SW 49th St pet-friendly?
No, 4154 SW 49th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dania Beach.
Does 4154 SW 49th St offer parking?
Yes, 4154 SW 49th St offers parking.
Does 4154 SW 49th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4154 SW 49th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4154 SW 49th St have a pool?
No, 4154 SW 49th St does not have a pool.
Does 4154 SW 49th St have accessible units?
No, 4154 SW 49th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4154 SW 49th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4154 SW 49th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4154 SW 49th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4154 SW 49th St does not have units with air conditioning.
