311 Southeast 3rd Street Apt #201, Dania Beach, FL 33004 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/19/2020. No pets allowed. You will fall in love with this corner updated unit in Meadow Brook Lakes. Ideal winter and summer paradise. This unit has been renovated, with open kitchen including beautiful finishes and even a wine cooler. Perfect space and layout with dining-living room combination. Very cozy and spacious. Plenty of closet space. Enjoy views from screened balcony with garden and water views. Located 7 min from fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international airport, and just minutes to the beach. Lots of space for guest parking; and one assigned parking which is steps away from the unit. Inviting community pool. Unit comes furnished. Not to miss. [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3593241 ]