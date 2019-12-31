All apartments in Dania Beach
Last updated June 21 2020

311 Southeast 3rd Street

311 Southeast 3rd Street · (786) 592-2443
Location

311 Southeast 3rd Street, Dania Beach, FL 33004
Dania Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
guest parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
311 Southeast 3rd Street Apt #201, Dania Beach, FL 33004 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/19/2020. No pets allowed. You will fall in love with this corner updated unit in Meadow Brook Lakes. Ideal winter and summer paradise. This unit has been renovated, with open kitchen including beautiful finishes and even a wine cooler. Perfect space and layout with dining-living room combination. Very cozy and spacious. Plenty of closet space. Enjoy views from screened balcony with garden and water views. Located 7 min from fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international airport, and just minutes to the beach. Lots of space for guest parking; and one assigned parking which is steps away from the unit. Inviting community pool. Unit comes furnished. Not to miss. [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3593241 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Southeast 3rd Street have any available units?
311 Southeast 3rd Street has a unit available for $1,649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 311 Southeast 3rd Street have?
Some of 311 Southeast 3rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Southeast 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
311 Southeast 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Southeast 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 311 Southeast 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dania Beach.
Does 311 Southeast 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 311 Southeast 3rd Street does offer parking.
Does 311 Southeast 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Southeast 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Southeast 3rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 311 Southeast 3rd Street has a pool.
Does 311 Southeast 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 311 Southeast 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Southeast 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Southeast 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Southeast 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 Southeast 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
