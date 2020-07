Amenities

LARGE FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT PERFECT SIZE FOR ONE PERSON - TWO OCCUPANTS ADD ADDITIONAL $50 FOR UTILITY USAGE - SMALL KITCHENETTE INCLUDES CABINETS AND SINK WITH REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE, TOASTER OVEN AND HOT PLATE - COMPLETELY FURNISHED - QUEEN SIZE BED - SHARED WASHER AND DRYER - RENT INCLUDES ELECTRIC, WATER, TRASH, WIFI AND CABLE TV!!! - GREAT DEAL!!! NO PETS ***MOVE IN WITH FIRST MONTH AND ONE MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT***