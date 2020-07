Amenities

Beautiful updated 1b + den/1b unit at the back side of the house in the heart of Dania Beach, walking distance to shopping centers, restaurant, quiet neighborhood;minutes from Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Beaches, I-95. Front side of the house is rented. Back part of the house, backyard is shared with the tenant. Washer and dryer are on premises in a separate room.