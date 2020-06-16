All apartments in Dania Beach
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:22 PM

201 SE 11th Ter

201 Southeast 11th Terrace · (786) 269-5807
Location

201 Southeast 11th Terrace, Dania Beach, FL 33004
Dania Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
new construction
Beautiful updated, completely furnished condo close to the beach & Hollywood broadwalk! Shopping, restaurants, & Dania Beach Casino are close by. Minutes to FT. Lauderdale airport. Easy access to many golf courses & Gulfstream Horse track. This 55+ building is in a perfect location! Large 2 bedroom 2 bath updated corner ground floor unit with modern furnishings. Completely furnished including cookware, dishes, and linens, nothing to buy move right in. Great bedroom size with lots of closet space, and all in one washer/dryer in the unit. Large eat in kitchen. Nice sized living room. Tranquil screened in patio offers views of the lagoon and fountain. Parking spot right in front of your door. You will enjoy living here or having the perfect winter get away! Move in quickly!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 SE 11th Ter have any available units?
201 SE 11th Ter has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 SE 11th Ter have?
Some of 201 SE 11th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 SE 11th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
201 SE 11th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 SE 11th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 201 SE 11th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dania Beach.
Does 201 SE 11th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 201 SE 11th Ter does offer parking.
Does 201 SE 11th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 SE 11th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 SE 11th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 201 SE 11th Ter has a pool.
Does 201 SE 11th Ter have accessible units?
No, 201 SE 11th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 201 SE 11th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 SE 11th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 SE 11th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 SE 11th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
