201 SE 11th Ter

Beautiful updated, completely furnished condo close to the beach & Hollywood broadwalk! Shopping, restaurants, & Dania Beach Casino are close by. Minutes to FT. Lauderdale airport. Easy access to many golf courses & Gulfstream Horse track. This 55+ building is in a perfect location! Large 2 bedroom 2 bath updated corner ground floor unit with modern furnishings. Completely furnished including cookware, dishes, and linens, nothing to buy move right in. Great bedroom size with lots of closet space, and all in one washer/dryer in the unit. Large eat in kitchen. Nice sized living room. Tranquil screened in patio offers views of the lagoon and fountain. Parking spot right in front of your door. You will enjoy living here or having the perfect winter get away! Move in quickly!!