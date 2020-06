1350 SE 3rd Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED! BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRIGHT & SPACIOUS UNIT WITH HIGH CEILINGS! FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS WITH FOUNTAIN VIEW IN EVERY ROOM.. GREAT SPLIT BEDROOMS OPEN LAYOUT. CUSTOM KITCHEN WITH GRANITE & SS APPLIANCES+FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER. RENOVATED BATHROOMS, DOUBLE VANITY IN MASTER BATH. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH BUILT IN WALK-IN CLOSET. WALKING DISTANCE TO BEACH, ACROSS THE STREET FROM PUBLIX, WALGREENS, RESTAURANTS, ETC..EASY ACCESS TO I 95, 595, & TPKE... A MUST SEE!